Mets’ Paul Blackburn generating interest in potential trade
With Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) nearing returns from the injured list, the New York Mets may soon have seven or eight starters competing for five rotation spots.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, interested teams have taken notice and are beginning to inquire about a potential trade for right-hander Paul Blackburn.
The 2022 All-Star has been the odd man out of the Mets’ rotation since his return, due to strong performances by Kodai Senga (who was injured Thursday), David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill. As noted by Sherman, the Mets are reluctant to commit to a full-time six-man rotation, as it would force them to play one reliever short.
Blackburn, 31, joined the Mets at last year’s trade deadline but has not pitched much in their uniform. He posted a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings with the club in 2024 before a right wrist injury and cerebrospinal leak sidelined him for both September and the postseason.
The right-hander underwent offseason back surgery, delaying his start to the spring. Near the end of camp, Blackburn was diagnosed with right knee inflammation, keeping him on the injured list until the start of this month.
In his season debut on June 2, Blackburn tossed five scoreless innings in a spot start against the Los Angeles Dodgers—collecting three strikeouts while allowing three hits and one walk. His most recent appearance came in long relief on Sunday, when he pitched the final four innings of a 13-5 rout over the Colorado Rockies. He allowed three runs and picked up his first career save.
With Senga now headed to the injured list, Blackburn is presumably set to return to a starting role—at least until Montas is activated. Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million contract this past winter, has one or two rehab starts left before making his long-awaited Mets debut.
Manaea, who emerged as the Mets’ ace during the 2024 second half, is a little further behind Montas, so his rehab window extends into early July. Depending on the severity of Senga’s hamstring injury, Blackburn could be seventh or eighth on the Mets’ depth chart by the trade deadline. Unlike Megill, Blackburn is out of minor league options.
While there is no indication that a trade is imminent, the Mets should have no shortage of potential suitors for Blackburn—especially with several teams in need of back-end rotation help. Since the start of the 2022 season, the veteran right-hander has posted a 4.39 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 299.1 innings. He is in his final year of club control before hitting free agency.