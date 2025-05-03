Former Mets pitcher signs major league deal with Blue Jays
After appearing in just one game with the New York Mets, right-handed pitcher José Ureña has found a new home.
On Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Ureña had agreed to a major league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday and, after clearing waivers, elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to the minors.
Ureña, 33, joined the Mets on a minor league deal in late February after posting a 3.80 ERA over 109 innings with the Texas Rangers in 2024. The 11-year veteran began the regular season with Triple-A Syracuse, where he recorded a 2.89 ERA over three starts, with eight strikeouts and four walks in 9.1 innings.
Once the Mets placed left-handed reliever A.J. Minter (lat strain) on the injured list, Ureña was selected to the active roster to provide length out of the bullpen. In his lone appearance with the Mets, he allowed five runs on seven hits — including two home runs — in a three-inning save during Monday’s 19-5 victory over the Washington Nationals.
Given that he had thrown 68 pitches, Ureña was expected to be unavailable for at least a few days. The Mets, in need of fresh arms to offset multiple bullpen injuries and a packed schedule, replaced him with Kevin Herget on Tuesday. The bullpen shuffle has continued in the days since, as the Mets have made several additional moves to keep arms available.
Meanwhile, Toronto has lacked a defined fifth starter since Max Scherzer was placed on the injured list in late March. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins recently said he was looking to add free-agent rotation depth, and did so by signing both Ureña and Spencer Turnbull to major league contracts.
Turnbull, 32, went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 before a right lat strain ended his season. He has not pitched in a game since a rehab appearance last September, so he will likely need time in extended spring training before joining the Blue Jays.
Though Turnbull may have the higher ceiling, Ureña is a more immediate solution to their rotation depth issues. The former Mets swingman has 152 career MLB starts and can also contribute from the bullpen once others return from injury.