Mets pitcher records rare statistical anomaly in blowout win
Brandon Nimmo tying a New York Mets franchise record with a nine-RBI performance was not the only statistical anomaly in Monday's 19-5 victory.
After Griffin Canning and Max Kranick combined for six scoreless innings amid the Mets' offensive onslaught, veteran right-hander José Ureña entered with a comfortable 11-0 lead in the seventh. Ureña retired the side in order in his first inning of work, but after the Mets extended their lead to 15 in the eighth, he allowed five runs on seven hits, including two home runs.
Although Ureña endured a rocky 36-pitch eighth inning, he returned to the mound in the ninth to close out the game for New York. He issued a walk but did not allow another run or hit in the final frame.
Despite struggling in Monday's 14-run blowout, Ureña earned his sixth career save by pitching the final three innings—one of three ways to qualify for a save.
According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Ureña became the first Met and just the 15th player in modern major league history to allow at least five runs in a game and still record a save. He is also only the third pitcher to record that stat line in the last 39 seasons.
Ureña, 33, had his contract selected by the Mets on Sunday after left-handed reliever A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain. Before his call-up, the 11-year journeyman had made three starts with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 2.89 ERA over 9.1 innings, with eight strikeouts and four walks.
The Mets prioritized bullpen length when replacing Minter on the roster, making Ureña, who has 152 career MLB starts, a logical choice to provide that.
New York also plans to use a sixth starter against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Had Ureña not appeared in Monday’s game, he could have been an option to make that start. However, since he threw 68 pitches, he is likely unavailable for a few days.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are leaning toward calling up left-hander Brandon Waddell to start or pitch behind an opener for that upcoming matchup. Arizona has fared much better against right-handers (.821 OPS, first in MLB) than left-handers (.657 OPS, 17th in MLB) so far this season.
New York enters their series against the Diamondbacks with both MLB's best ERA (2.62) and the league's top record at 20-9.