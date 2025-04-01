Former New York Mets' reliever signs contract with Yankees
A member of the 2024 New York Mets is headed back to the Bronx.
On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced they had signed right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino to a major league contract and added him to the active roster after placing closer Devin Williams on the paternity list. Ottavino previously played for the Yankees during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Ottavino, 39, spent the past three seasons pitching in Queens, where he notched a career-high 12 saves in 2023 to go with a 3.21 ERA. He posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 11.3 K/9 rate over 60 appearances last year, though he saw fewer high-leverage situations than usual.
In 2024, Ottavino appeared in more games before the seventh inning (15) than he did in 2022 and 2023 combined (9). The right-hander finished the regular season on a strong run, allowing no runs in nine of his final 10 appearances. However, he was buried on the depth chart behind other right-handers, including Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, and Phil Maton, in October.
After not appearing in either of the Mets' first two postseason series, Ottavino was removed from the NLCS roster in favor of second baseman Jeff McNeil, who returned from a fractured wrist. The Mets, who had signed Ottavino to new deals in each of the previous few offseasons, chose to go in a different direction with their bullpen this past winter.
The 14-year veteran went unsigned through the start of spring training but ultimately signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 18. Between his first stint with the Yankees and his three-year run with the Mets, he went 7-3 with 11 saves and a 4.21 ERA with the Red Sox in 2021.
His second stint with Boston was short-lived. After compiling a 10.80 ERA in five spring training appearances, he exercised his opt-out clause and was granted his release on March 23.
Dating back to his time with the Colorado Rockies, Ottavino has relied most heavily on his sinker and sweeper, which, according to Statcast’s run-value metric, were his most effective pitches in 2024.
His 93 mph fastball, thrown just 10% of the time, held opponents to a .118 batting average and generated a 58.3% strikeout rate. He also mixes in a cutter, changeup, and the rarely-thrown slider, which has a tighter, less horizontal break compared to his sweeper.
Even in a mop-up role, Ottavino could provide much-needed innings to a Yankees pitching staff that has lost multiple starters and relievers to the injured list early on. Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he has made at least 60 appearances in every season since 2017.