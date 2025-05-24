Inside The Mets

Former New York Mets reliever announces retirement

Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, who pitched in 43 games for the Mets in 2024, has retired after 13 MLB seasons.

John Sparaco

Jul 10, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jake Diekman (30) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jake Diekman (30) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
A member of the 2024 New York Mets bullpen is calling it a career.

On Friday evening, left-handed reliever Jake Diekman announced his retirement after 13 seasons in MLB. He had signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in February but was released toward the end of spring training.

"The time has come for me to retire as a Major League Baseball player," Diekman wrote in a letter posted on social media. "Thank you, God, for this life and being able to live out my wildest dream."

Diekman, 38, wore nine different uniforms throughout his career. Selected in the 30th round of the 2007 draft, he went on to appear in 705 big league games, finishing his career with a 3.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 saves, and 764 strikeouts across 602.1 innings. He also contributed to a combined no-hitter against the Braves on Sept. 1, 2014.

The southpaw spent his final season in Queens. In 43 appearances for the Mets, Diekman posted a 5.63 ERA with 40 strikeouts and four saves over 32 innings of work. He was designated for assignment on July 29 and released five days later.

Diekman’s retirement announcement included thank-yous to his teammates, coaches, trainers, and fans. He dedicated individual paragraphs to the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers, the two organizations with whom he spent the most time, but also addressed every other team that gave him an opportunity.

"To the Diamondbacks, Royals, Athletics, Red Sox, White Sox, Rays, and Mets, it was an honor to wear each and every uniform," Diekman wrote. "The goal was always to try and win, not just for the front office and organization, but also for your city."

Published
