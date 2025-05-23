Mets’ Frankie Montas set to begin rehab assignment
Starting pitching has been a strength for the New York Mets this season, and now one of their biggest offseason investments is a step closer to contributing to that success.
Before Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that right-hander Frankie Montas will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Saturday. The plan is for him to throw two innings and between 30 and 35 pitches in his first start.
Montas, 32, has yet to make his Mets debut after signing a two-year, $34 million contract (which includes an opt-out) this past December. He suffered a high-grade right lat strain during his first bullpen session of spring training, which has kept him out of game action to this point.
The nine-year veteran faced live hitters for the first time since his injury in a batting practice session on May 16. His first rehab start with the Cyclones is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, New Jersey, against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, with the first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET.
Montas missed nearly all of the 2023 season due to a right shoulder injury but returned with a mostly healthy 2024 campaign. In 30 regular-season starts with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Montas posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 8.8 K/9 rate.
After joining Milwaukee, his strikeout rate jumped from 19% to 28.7%, with the latter figure ranking among the best for qualified pitchers after the trade deadline. Montas features a five-pitch mix, led by his 95 mph sinker (+7 run value) and 86 mph splitter, which generated a 42.6% whiff rate in 2024.
When Montas returns, he is expected to be a key part of a Mets rotation that has thrived despite his absence. Entering Friday, the staff has combined for a 2.83 ERA, the best mark in Major League Baseball.
Along with Montas, the Mets have been without left-hander Sean Manaea, who emerged as the team's de facto ace during their 2024 run to the NLCS. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Manaea is about two weeks behind Montas as he works his way back from an oblique strain, also suffered early in spring training.