Former New York Mets starter expected to make Yankees' rotation
One of the biggest surprises of spring training has been the resurgence of this former New York Mets' starter who has found a home with the cross-town rival Yankees.
This ex-Mets hurler is right-handed veteran Carlos Carrasco, who has dazzled with a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in five Grapefruit League appearances (16 innings), four of which were starts, at the age of 38.
As Yankees GM Brian Cashman told reporters on Saturday, Carrasco has been added to the Yankees' 40-man roster and will be on the Opening Day roster amid numerous starting pitching injuries from Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) to Luis Gil (lat strain) to Clarke Schmidt (shoulder fatigue).
Like another former Met, Marcus Stroman, Carrasco is expected to crack the Yankees' starting rotation that also features lefties Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. If Schmidt is not ready to come off the IL by the time the Yankees need a fifth starter, top pitching prospect Will Warren could enter the big-league rotation.
Carrasco could have opted out of his minor league deal had he not been added to the Yankees' 40-man roster. The veteran righty then could have signed on with another team, but the Bronx Bombers clearly did not want to lose him.
Carrasco went 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA for the Cleveland Guardians in 21 starts and 103 innings in 2024. He had an abysmal 2023 campaign with the Mets, where he posted a 6.80 ERA in 20 starts and 90 innings. His last productive big-league season came in Queens in 2022, where he went 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts and 152 innings.
The Mets suffered a few key injuries in their starting rotation during camp with Frankie Montas (lat strain) and Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) on the shelf. That said, president of baseball operations David Stearns built strong depth in the rotation, which currently features healthy arms such as: Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn. The latter three are fighting for the final two spots.