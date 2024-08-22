Inside The Mets

Former New York Mets' Top Prospect Signs With NL Club

This former New York Mets' top prospect has signed a major league contract with an NL club.

Aug 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Dominic Smith (2) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
This former New York Mets' first baseman/outfielder is on the move again.

Dominic Smith has signed a major league contract with the Cincinnati Reds, as ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reported on Thursday.

Smith, who had served as the regular first baseman for the Boston Red Sox since May, was designated for assignment on August 16 and then released on August 20. It did not take him long to find a new job as he was scooped up by the Reds two days later.

Smith slashed .237/.317/.390 with a wRC+ of 95 in 84 games after signing with the Red Sox on May 1. The 29-year-old was brought in to replace Triston Casas, who landed on the IL with a rib injury in late-April. Now that Casas is back and finally healthy, Boston had to make a tough decision by designating Smith for assignment.

The lefty swinger opted out of both of his minor league deals with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays before signing with the Red Sox.

The Mets selected Smith out of high school in the first-round of the 2013 MLB Draft and he was a top prospect leading up to his MLB debut in 2017. The organization had high hopes for him, and he found success in 2019-2020. However, he wound up fizzling out in his final two seasons, and as a result was not brought back.

Smith wound up signing a one-year deal with the NL East rival Washington Nationals in 2023, where he played in 153 games and hit .254 with a .692 OPS.

The veteran first baseman has bounced around quite a bit and is now with his fifth organization since leaving the Mets.

