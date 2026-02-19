Mike Tauchman Reveals Why He Joined Mets

When the New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman to a minor league deal last week, it added not only more competition but insurance to their right field position.

With Juan Soto slated to occupy left field and Luis Robert Jr. to man center field for New York, the starting job in right field is now an open competition between Tauchman, Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge and even Brett Baty.

Despite that, Tauchman revealed in an exclusive interview with Max Goodman of NJ.com that he had other options in free agency but opted to sign with the Mets.

“I like the opportunity,” Tauchman told Goodman. “I felt like, in speaking with them, that there was a good chance to make the team and have the camp experience that I think is best for me to get ready for the season. That’s kind of ultimately what it came down to.”

Read More: Three Observations From Mets Spring Training

Tauchman spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and, for the most part, was the club's best hitter, posting an .850 OPS as late as July 26. The 32-year-old, however, played throughout a lot of pain and was ultimately placed on the injured list on September 24 after tearing his right meniscus. In the 93 games that he appeared in, Tauchman slashed .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.

Despite coming off an injury-shortened season and having to compete for the right field spot, manager Carlos Mendoza reiterated to Goodman that Tauchman was brought in to have a real shot at making the team.

“He’s going to be a part of that competition,” Mendoza said. “Really good defender, can play all three [outfield positions], he controls the zone really well, some damage there too offensively.”

Before last season, Tauchman had bounced around over his nine-year playing career, which first began with a stint with the Colorado Rockies from 2017 to 2018. He then played for the New York Yankees for two seasons after getting traded to the Bronx prior to the 2019 season. The journeyman also played for the San Francisco Giants during the 2021 season and spent the 2022 season with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball League.

Tauchman would return to the major leagues the following year with the Chicago Cubs; he played the 2023 and 2024 seasons on the North Side of Chicago before playing on the South Side in 2025.

Even though it seems like top prospect Carson Benge has a real shot at being the Mets' starting right fielder for Opening Day based on David Stearns' early comments this spring, Tauchman's veteran presence and consistency are something that the Amazins' could use this season.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty consistent these last few years in terms of what I bring to the table,” Tauchman said. “Production, some versatility in the outfield and the ability to have a good at-bat. Some things I’ve learned along the way, like when to take some chances and trying to slug a little bit more, things like that. My goal has always just been to help my team win that day. So that hasn’t changed.”

