Forward-thinking Mets get creative with footballs to sharpen base running
Today, the New York Mets introduced an unconventional twist to their base running drills, incorporating footballs into the process.
Coaches tossed footballs to runners as they rounded third base, emphasizing the importance of keeping their heads—tracking both the ball and base coaches rather than simply focusing on reaching home plate. The drill is an innovative approach to reinforcing situational awareness and decision-making on the basepaths.
Refining Skills for Continuous Improvement
This development aligns well with Juan Soto's comments to the media during his first day at Mets camp yesterday. Soto, already one of baseball's premier offensive players, spoke at length about his commitment to improving all facets of his game, explicitly mentioning base running and defense as his key focus areas. His willingness to acknowledge room for growth—even as an elite hitter—demonstrates a player's mindset dedicated to continuous improvement.
The Mets' incorporation of a drill that addresses base running awareness, especially following Soto's remarks, indicates that the organization is equally committed to refining the small but crucial aspects of the game across the entire team.
Spring training is always a time for optimism, but it also serves as an opportunity to establish habits that will carry into the regular season. If an exercise like this helps even one player enhance his efficiency on the bases—whether it's Soto or another team member—it could lead to significant and tangible improvements throughout the 162-game season.
While using a football in base running drills may seem unconventional, it reflects a forward-thinking strategy that could make a difference as the club pursues a championship. With a player of Soto's caliber leading the way in seeking improvement, the Mets are fostering a culture where even the game's best strive to enhance their skills.