Juan Soto is "really happy" about being a New York Met for the next 15 Years
Juan Soto arrived at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie with a clear message: he is here for the long haul and ready to "give it 100% every day."
After some swings in batting practice today, he looked comfortable, engaged, and eager to integrate into his new environment. More importantly, he expressed his excitement about being part of the organization for the foreseeable future.
"I'm really happy to know where I'm going to be for the next 15 years," Soto said in a press conference today. "More than excited to spend it with this group of guys."
His long-term commitment to the Mets is not just about stability, but about building something meaningful.
A Team-First Mentality
When asked about how important "protection" in the lineup is to him, Soto touched on his understanding that success requires a collective effort. He echoed a team-centered message emphasizing that championships are won through team cohesion rather than individual heroics.
While some may view him as the key player in closing the gap for the Mets, Soto remains focused on the team as a whole.
"I never say I could be the guy. I would say it's a whole team," he said.
He believes a winning culture is built on a balance of experienced leadership and young talent, and he sees the Mets as an organization poised for sustained success.
Batting Order Flexibility
Discussions about the batting order have already occurred between Soto and Carlos Mendoza, but nothing has been finalized. Soto is prepared to contribute regardless of where he hits in the lineup.
"I'm here to help the team to win, so whatever part of the lineup he wants me to, I'll be that right there," he said.
Handling Pressure with Performance
Soto is no stranger to high expectations, but his pressure approach is simple—let the results speak for themselves.
"You don't have to talk too much. You just gotta go out there and get the job done," he said.
Continuous Improvement
Despite already being one of the game's premier hitters, Soto remains focused on refining every aspect of his game. Base running is a particular area of emphasis this spring as he looks to become a more dynamic presence on the basepaths. Additionally, he continues to work on his defense, aiming to elevate his play to a Gold Glove-caliber level.
Long-Term Vision with the Mets
Beyond the immediate goals of this season, Soto is focused on building a future in New York. He values the stability of a long-term commitment and the opportunity to establish deep roots within the organization.
"It feels very good to be sitting here and know that I'm gonna be here for a long time and be sitting in the same chair for a long time," Soto reiterated. "I can't wait to see how it goes through the years and how we can enjoy it, and embrace it every year...and have fun with it because, at the end of the day, it's gonna be my home, it's gonna be my family's house, and we're gonna do our best to bring the best to the Mets fans."
From day one, Soto has clarified that he is fully invested in the Mets' success. With his talent, work ethic, and team-first approach, he is ready to make a lasting impact in New York. The Juan Soto era has officially begun.