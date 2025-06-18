Francisco Lindor addresses possibility of becoming Mets captain
Over the past year or so, there has been a very vocal portion of the New York Mets' fan base that wants star shortstop and team leader Francisco Lindor to be deemed the team's captain.
Even former captains have spoken up to support Lindor in earning this distinction, which would make him the fifth captain in franchise history.
Lindor was a special guest on a June 17 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman. And at one point, he was asked whether being named the Mets' captain would mean anything to him.
"Yeah, I mean, that's something that's gonna have to come from internally," Lindor said. "And if it does happen, it would be an honor, and something that I wouldn't take for granted. I definitely wouldn't take a title like that lightly.
"You know, I will continue to be Francisco Lindor, continue to work and push myself, and push the people around me, and want the best for the people around me. And if they decide to name me [captain], it would be an honor. You know, it would be extremely special. It's something that I could tell my kids and my grandkids one day," Lindor continued with a smile.
Per usual, Lindor answered this question with a ton of grace and humility, which Mets fans have come to expect from him. But it's also clear that being named captain would mean a lot to the 31-year-old Lindor, and is something he more than deserves, according to anybody who has seen how much he means to the organization.