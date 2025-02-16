Former Mets captain supports Francisco Lindor's case
Francisco Lindor is the unquestioned leader of the New York Mets, both on the field and in the clubhouse.
Due to this, there has been a recent push for Lindor to become the fifth captain in Mets franchise history, and the first since the legendary David Wright retired in 2018.
Lindor was asked about potentially being named captain when speaking with the Media on February 15.
"I do feel like I'm one of the leaders of the team. But there is a lot of leaders in [the clubhouse], you know," Lindor said, per SNY. "The captain thing is something that is not up for me to decide. If it does happen, it would be fantastic. It would be an honor. It would be a privilege that I would never take for granted, something that would put me next to the greats of this organization forever.
"My job though would not change, just because I'm the captain doesn't mean I'm gonna do more, I'm gonna still go out there and hold guys accountable, I'm gonna expect a lot out of myself too and I expect guys to see me doing something that's not right to come up to me and tell as well and continue to lead," he continued.
Before Wright, the other Mets captains were Keith Hernandez from 1987-1989, Gary Carter from 1988-1989 (as a co-captain with Hernandez, and John Franco from 2001-2004.
It didn't take Franco long to voice his support for Lindor to become captain, as he commented on an SNY Instagram post of Lindor's comments by writing, "That would be a great choice from one captain to another ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️".
With Franco's support, it feels like it's only a matter of time before Lindor earns his (well-deserved) captain status.