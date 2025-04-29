Francisco Lindor admits importance of making Mets' Juan Soto 'comfortable'
The New York Mets have surged to a fantastic start to the 2025 season without star slugger Juan Soto performing close to his exceptionally high standards.
While Mets fans are frustrated with their team's $765 million man, team owner Steve Cohen conveyed he wasn't concerned during his April 28 appearanceonThe Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman by saying, "There's a lot of subtle things that he does that I really think matters. The way that he works the count, makes pitchers throw extra pitches, really matters. Then he gets on base, and Pete can drive him in.
"And saying that, I'm not worried about Juan. He's singularly focused on baseball. He's a pure hitter. Let's have this discussion at the end of the year," Cohen continued.
One Mets player who has been performing great so far is Francisco Lindor. However, Lindor also struggled in his first season after signing a gigantic 10-year, $341 million contract extension with New York in 2021.
Therefore, Lindor would know better than most what Soto needs to get things going. And he detailed this opinion on this during an April 22 interview with Boardroom.
"For a guy like Soto, it’s all about making him feel comfortable, like this is also his team. He’s going to be here for a very long time, so you want him to feel that he’s part of everything we’re trying to accomplish," Lindor said.
"[We have the same] ultimate goal, which is winning, and he’s been fantastic. He’s the guy that has been the same person from Day 1. I appreciate the way he has gone about it. I appreciate that he’s not trying to do anything extra, and he had one year already in New York; he understands how this is.
"But you just have to make him feel like this is his home. This truly is his house. He is going to be here for a very long time," he continued.
Soto seems to be getting more comfortable with the Mets every day, which might mean he'll catch fire in the near future.