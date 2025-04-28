Steve Cohen sends clear message about Mets defensive 'hiccups'
The New York Mets did not have their cleanest defensive performance during their April 27 game against the Washington Nationals. In fact, two blatant physical defensive miscues cost New York the win.
One of these came when Juan Soto couldn't find a fly ball in the sun that eventually dropped for a hit in the seventh inning, sparking a five-run rally for the Nationals to make a 7-1 lead for the Mets become 7-6.
Then New York got walked off against in the ninth inning after Pete Alonso airmailed a short throw to pitcher Ryne Stanek while Stanek was covering first base, after Alonso fielded a ground ball during a tie game.
While any defeat isn't ideal, one could imagine that this one was especially bitter for fans. However, Mets owner Steve Cohen conveyed that he isn't harping on the loss during his April 28 appearance on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
After Heyman asked Cohen how he deals with the "hiccups" that happened in Sunday's loss, Cohen said, "You've got to put it aside.
"The season started, and I think we lost the first two out of three games or something, and I was starting to get annoyed. And I said, 'I gotta relax. We've got 159 games left,'" Cohen continued. "So I'm trying to look at the big picture, and you know you can have games like that during the season, you don't know when. So you just kind of roll with it a little bit."
As Cohen alluded to, it's a long season, and the Mets have an opportunity to put last night's loss in the past during their series finale against the Nationals on Monday.