Francisco Lindor discloses Juan Soto 'research' verdict before Mets signing
One of the most heartwarming aspects of the New York Mets' 2025 spring training for fans to witness has been how well superstar slugger Juan Soto has acclimated to his new team.
It's probably pretty tough to be grumpy after you've signed a 15-year, $765 contract. But it didn't take the 26-year-old Soto long to seemingly feel completely at home with his new team, quickly developing relationships with teammates that will hopefully translate into success on the field.
Before making a $765 investment, it made sense that the Mets' front office would do some digging to ensure that Soto would be a good fit within their roster. And according to a March 25 article from Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, one Mets star was tasked with a Soto research assignment that came to a conclusive verdict.
Read more: Juan Soto thought Mets weren't a 'good fit' for this reason
"The Beverly Hills meeting lasted only 90 minutes or so. Meanwhile, [Steve] Cohen asked [Francisco] Lindor to gather any player intelligence on Soto. How would he fit in the clubhouse? Cohen has especially close relationships with Lindor and left fielder Brandon Nimmo, both of whom are signed to long-term deals," Verducci wrote.
“I said I’d do my research,” Lindor is quoted as saying, “but at the end of the day, he was just a guy that worked hard. And they did all their research themselves, you know? Steve is somebody that takes people’s opinions. He gathers information and makes decisions based on the information that he’s got. It’s not just him, him, him, him."
While it remains to be seen how Soto's presence will impact the Mets' success, it's safe to say that Lindor's research assignment received the highest marks.