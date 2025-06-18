Francisco Lindor expects Pete Alonso to try for Mets contract extension
The New York Mets have two of their three best hitters locked up on long-term and lucrative contracts. These two hitters are star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the team back in 2021, and Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets' front office this past offseason.
Pete Alonso is the member of this trio who isn't signed to a long-term contract. He agreed to terms on a two-year, $54 million deal back in February that includes a player opt-out after the 2025 campaign. And given how great Alonso has been to this point in the season, most believe he'll exercise that opt-out and re-enter free agency once the 2025 season concludes.
However, during his June 17 appearance on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, Lindor conveyed that he believes Alonso will actually try and secure a contract extension with New York before hitting free agency.
"He means a lot to us. I was happy he came back, he makes our team better, he lengthens our lineup, the way he's playing this year is incredible," Lindor said of Alonso. "Super happy for him. And throughout the negotiations, it's one of those where the team gave what they felt was the best offer they could give. And Pete, in all his rights, wanted to make sure he made the best decision for him and his family.
"Credit to him. He went out there... he came back with a good contract," Lindor added. "I don't know what he's going to end up doing this year, but I'm sure he's gonna try for an extension, and make the most money he can."
Mets fans are surely hoping that Lindor is right in saying Alonso will seek a contract extension.