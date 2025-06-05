Francisco Lindor has strong case to make first All-Star team with Mets
The Major League Baseball All-Star ballot dropped today and the New York Mets, who are tied for the best record in the National League, should have plenty of representation in Atlanta.
While Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, and Edwin Diaz are strong All-Star candidates, the most interesting candidacy involves Francisco Lindor, who has yet to reach the Midsummer Classic as a member of the Mets.
Read More: What has made Mets reliever Reed Garrett so effective in 2025?
Slow starts have hurt Lindor early in his Mets tenure, but 2025 has been a welcome exception for the star shortstop. Lindor's cold streak to begin the year lasted just over two weeks; he's since been one of the best shortstops in the game this year, hitting .284 with 14 home runs (which leads all shortstops) and 36 RBI while stealing 10 bases in 60 games.
There have been other NL shortstops off to strong starts, such as Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz and Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo, but Lindor's statistical numbers stack up favorably with anybody at this juncture of the season. A big part of the challenge for Lindor, however, will be seeing enough fan support to advance to the final stage of fan voting.
As part of a revamped ballot process, the first round of voting lasts until June 26th, when the top two vote getters at each position (expanded to the top six in the outfield) proceed to a final round of voting where they are the only options. Lindor hasn't won a fan vote since joining the Mets as the team's fan base hasn't voted a starter into the All-Star Game since 2013, when David Wright got the nod at third base at Citi Field.
If Lindor doesn't win the fan vote, it comes down to the player's ballot for the reserves; he has not fared well in this regard in recent years, notably getting snubbed last season despite having an excellent case to be on the team. Failing to get on either of the fan or player ballot leaves the final decisions in the hands of Major League Baseball, which ensures all teams have at least one representative in a system that can snub worthy players to ensure all 30 teams have a participant.
Perhaps the Mets' strong start to 2025 will inspire more fan support for Lindor in the voting, which could help him snap his drought of six years without an All-Star appearance. While Lindor would undoubtedly prefer a championship over a trip to the Midsummer Classic, his excellent performance means he should finally get some recognition this season.