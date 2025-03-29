Francisco Lindor's 4-word message on Juan Soto's Mets contract speaks volumes
After signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason (the largest contract in sports history) and re-signing slugger Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal, the New York Mets arguably have one of baseball's most lethal three-hitter stretches in their lineup.
This is owed to Soto, Alonso, and superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While none of these players have an MVP award under their belt, there's a case to be made that no team aside from the Los Angeles Dodgers (who have MVP winners Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman hitting back-to-back-back) boasts a more imposing trio.
The Mets' front office made mountains move in order to sign Soto, and clearly believe that he's worth the historic investment they made to bring him to Queens.
Lindor was featured in a March 27 article from GQ Sports. And at one point in the article, he made it clear that he believes this Soto investment was worthwhile.
“He’s elite. I’ve seen elite players. But he’s elite elite. Very few people have that presence, and he's got it," Lindor said of Soto.
"He deserves every penny," he added of Soto's contract.
Lindor asserting that Soto "deserves every penny" is the highest praise, and is something that both he and Mets fans are hoping the 26-year-old can live up to over the next 15 years.
Lindor also discussed the Mets' 2025 outlook, saying, “I feel good, I definitely believe that we have a postseason team. But life taught me that just because we're good on paper, it doesn't mean teams can't come in and roll through us.”
New York's upcoming campaign will prove whether Lindor is right.