Francisco Lindor's non-Mets dream career raises eyebrows
New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is on track to go down as the best shortstop in franchise history by the time his 10-year, $341 million contract concludes in 2031.
Of course, there are still many accolades and accomplishments, both individually and collectively, that Lindor still has ahead of him if he wants that distinction. But he seems to be well on his way to being one of the most beloved figures in Mets history.
In addition to his excellence on the field, Lindor's leadership ability in the clubhouse and effortless charisma have endeared him to the fan base. Not to mention that he's nearly always boasting a wide, infectious smile that radiates positivity.
Lindor holds his smile near and dear. And in a June 11 article from the New York Post's Sara Stewart, Lindor revealed that his dream career would have centered around teeth if baseball hadn't panned out.
“I’ve always said if I wasn’t a baseball player, I would want to be a dentist,” Lindor is quoted as saying in the article. “I just love teeth and smiles. I feel like smiling’s infectious. If you’re having a tough day and someone smiles at you, you might smile back, and if you smile back it might turn your day around.”
Thankfully, Mets fans don't need to worry about Lindor leaving the diamond in favor of the dentist's office, as he seems to realize by now that baseball is his true calling. But it's still fascinating to hear how his iconic smile relates to a passion that's deeper than what meets the eye.