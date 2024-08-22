Guinness World Record Set at Citi Field by Comedian, Lifelong New York Mets Fan
Jesse Winker's dramatic walk-off home run wasn't the only noteworthy occurrence that took place at Citi Field on Wednesday.
Comedian and New York Mets fan Eitan Levine threw out the first pitch prior to the team's 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, which set a Guinness World Record for most first pitches thrown in a year.
Sporting a blue No. 50 Mets jersey, Levine took the mound on Wednesday and fired out the first pitch to outfielder Tyrone Taylor.
This was Levine's 40th first pitch thrown at a professional baseball stadium in the past 365 days. He has made stops at a number of major league and minor league ballparks in 2024, including the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and now the Mets, which was the record.
Levine is a childhood cancer survivor, who began his journey in April to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation. This is the same foundation that helped him meet Mets fan favorite Benny Agbayani and several members of the New York Rangers as a kid. Make-A-Wish also granted him the privilege of performing stand-up at 15-years-old, opening for Darrell Hammond at Carolines on Broadway in New York.
"I had cancer, got a Make-A-Wish and am psyched to try and raise a few $$$ for them via this record attempt," Levine wrote in an Instagram post.
Although he has already set the world record, Levine isn't finished throwing out first pitches this year. His current goal is to reach at least 50 total before the end of the season. He is scheduled for at least eight more stops by the end of September.