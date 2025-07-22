Have the Mets found their long-term solution at third base?
Seeing David Wright's number retirement ceremony on Saturday served as a fresh reminder that the New York Mets have had a hard time filling his position of third base since he finished his career in 2018.
The Mets have tried several players at the position in 2025 alone, but as of now it appears that the team's best option at the hot corner is Brett Baty.
While Mark Vientos began the year as the Mets' third baseman, his decline in offensive production and missed time due to injury forced the team to explore other options. Baty has always been a better fielder than Vientos and he appears to have started translating some of his offensive potential as a prospect into actual production, giving him a strong case to start on a regular basis.
Since the start of July, Baty has hit .282 with three home runs and a .902 OPS, which is well above average if projected over the course of the season. David Stearns has also placed a bigger priority on defense since taking over the team's front office, making Baty's plus defensive work a big asset in his case to be a long-term answer at third.
Read More: Mets called best trade fit for available All-Star outfielder
At a press conference prior to Monday's game, Stearns indicated that he felt the Mets had enough options in house to cover third base, with any external additions to the offense likely coming in center field. That statement further affirms New York's confidence in Baty, who they have given time to develop after a tough start to his big league career.
Earlier editions of the Mets hoped that Baty would serve as a savior for their lineup, but over the past few seasons, other players like Francisco Lindor have filled that role. Now, if Baty can be productive in the lower portion of the order while playing plus defense, he will be extremely valuable to a lineup that has been very top-heavy over the course of the season.
It is also important to remember that Baty is only 25 years old and plenty of top prospects have emerged as post-hype contributors later in their careers. If the lightbulb is finally going on for Baty now, it could be huge for them to solve their third base hole both now and in the future.