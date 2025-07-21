Mets called best trade fit for available All-Star outfielder
With there now being 10 days until the July 31 trade deadline, the New York Mets are surely deep in the process of who they're going to target via trade, in hopes of cementing this team as a World Series contender.
New York will acquire at least one reliever and perhaps more, as they surely need an additional left-handed bullpen piece and could also use another high-leverage arm to bridge the gap to Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning.
But there are also holes in this team's lineup, specifically at center field and third base. And in a July 21 article, ESPN linked the Mets with Cleveland Guardians All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan, who could become available via trade before the deadline.
"An All-Star the past two years and Gold Glove winner in all three of his previous big league seasons, Kwan is a do-everything left fielder with elite bat-to-ball skills and two years of club control after 2025," the article wrote after ranking Kwan the No. 2 best player (and best overall outfielder) who could get traded at the deadline.
"Cleveland doesn't want to deal him, but with a dearth of available bats, the Guardians at the very least will listen to see whether teams are willing to blow them away with offers," it added before citing the Mets as one of Kwan's six best trade fits.
While this might sound promising, ESPN also placed Kwan's chances of getting traded at the deadline at just 20%.
Given that Kwan plays left field, the Mets could probably need to move Brandon Nimmo to center field to make the outfield work defensively. But given how much of an upgrade Kwan would be on offense over Tyrone Taylor, this would be a huge acquisition for New York.