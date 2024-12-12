Here's What the Mets Wouldn't Trade For Garrett Crochet
In a December 9 article, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon conveyed that the New York Mets were interested in making a trade with the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Garrett Crochet.
"The Mets and Yankees were the most aggressive [Crochet] suitors as of Monday, according to two sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions," the article wrote before adding, "The Mets, after beating out the Yankees for Soto, also would appear to have the edge for Crochet, based on the young talent they could offer."
While it may have been true that the Mets held an advantage over the Yankees, neither team ended up acquiring Crochet, as he was traded to the Boston Red Sox instead.
This has made some wonder what has gone awry in the Mets' pursuit of the 25-year-old southpaw, who won the 2024 AL Comeback Player of the Year Award. And an answer was provided by the New York Post's Jon Heyman in a December 11 article.
"The Mets also failed to land Crochet because they wouldn’t surrender the tandem of Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams," Heyman wrote.
"So they also never got especially close, either."
Despite how good Crochet is, it's easy to understand why the Mets would be reluctant to part ways with the top two prospects in their minor league system (according to MLB.com) to acquire him.
Now that Crochet is off the trade block, New York likely has their sights set on adding pitchers via free agency in the wake of them signing generational superstar Juan Soto.