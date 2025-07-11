Mets predicted to land top trade asset in 'realistic' deal
It appears increasingly likely that the New York Mets are going to add a pitcher via trade before the July 31 deadline. This is made apparent by the fact that the Mets' rotation has dealt with several recent injuries (although Kodai Senga is set to return this weekend).
One of the more disappointing teams this year has been the Arizona Diamondbacks. Just two seasons removed from a World Series appearance, Arizona's star-studded roster has underperformed to this point, thus turning them into a likely seller at the deadline.
New York has been linked to several standout Diamondbacks players in trade rumors. And in a July 11 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly listed the Mets trading for Arizona hurler Merrill Kelly as a "realistic" trade he sees occurring.
"The Mets' starting rotation has been better than what was expected coming into the season, but president of baseball operations David Stearns still needs to upgrade the unit before the postseason," Kelly wrote.
"Merrill Kelly would be a rental, but he's a steady pitcher to add to a rotation with David Peterson, Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes as the Mets try to build a group that can compete in October."
"Not only does Kelly have a 3.49 ERA over 111 innings this season, but he is playoff tested after posting a 2.25 ERA during a magical 2023 postseason run for the Diamondbacks," Kelly added.
"Blade Tidwell—a 24-year-old who has struggled in limited MLB appearances this season but has a five-pitch arsenal that includes a 95.8 mph average fastball—might make sense as someone the Diamondbacks could bring back. That might feel underwhelming for a pitcher who has thrown so well for the D-backs over the last seven years, but Kelly is a rental who is going to turn 37 in October."
Kelly could be the missing piece to the Mets' starting pitcher puzzle if they were to acquire him.