How Mets’ Frankie Montas fared in first rehab start
One of the New York Mets' most significant offseason acquisitions took a big step toward his long-awaited debut.
Right-handed starter Frankie Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million contract (including an opt-out) this winter, made his first rehab start for High-A Brooklyn on Saturday. He has spent the entire season on the injured list due to a high-grade right lat strain he suffered during his first bullpen session of spring training.
Montas, 32, was scheduled to throw between 30 and 35 pitches but wound up throwing 37 (20 strikes) over 1.1 innings against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. He allowed two earned runs on two hits—including a triple—two walks, and one strikeout. His fastball sat around 93-94 mph, just a tick below his average velocity from 2024.
Last season, Montas used a five-pitch mix, led by his 94.8 mph sinker (+7 run value) and 86 mph splitter, which generated a 42.6% whiff rate. In 30 regular-season starts with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, he posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 8.8 K/9 rate.
His 150.2 innings last year were the second-highest total of his career, behind only his 187 innings in 2021 with the A's, when he finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting. Injuries have plagued Montas, who battled a shoulder ailment during his time with the New York Yankees before undergoing surgery that sidelined him for nearly the entire 2023 season.
Montas was one of four free agents signed to bolster the Mets' starting pitching depth this past offseason. Despite also missing Sean Manaea (oblique strain) and Paul Blackburn (knee inflammation) since the season began, their rotation entered Saturday with an NL-best 2.91 ERA.
Barring an injury setback, Montas could be activated from the injured list within the next month. Manaea is currently a couple of weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, and Blackburn will make one more Triple-A start before potentially rejoining New York’s rotation, so reinforcements are on the way.