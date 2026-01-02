Mets called an 'obvious fit' for star free agent slugger

After Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber came off the board early in December, it's been a waiting game for the remaining big-name bats in the free agent class.

For the New York Mets, who have been very active in addressing their infield with Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco, it appears that a logical next move would be adding outfield help. As a part of their purge of last year's core, the club traded left fielder Brandon Nimmo and center field option Jeff McNeil.

As it currently stands, Juan Soto is the only outfielder on the roster that can truly be penciled in for Opening Day. They do have prospects Carson Benge and Jett Williams seemingly ready to make an impact next season, but it is hard to imagine that the Mets will roll into 2026 without adding an established big-league outfielder.

Of the remaining options, there are two standouts: Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger. Tucker, who is younger than Bellinger by two years, will likely land the longest and most lucrative contract of any free agent in this year's class. This certainly won't eliminate Steve Cohen's Mets, who dished out the largest contract in professional sports history last offseason. However, it could be one of the few reasons why the club may prefer to target Bellinger, who has a similar profile and could be a better fit.

Mets and Yankees called the 'obvious fits' for Cody Bellinger

In a January 1st article, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called the Mets and the New York Yankees "obvious fits" for Bellinger, but adding that the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers "remain in the mix."

"The Mets have been among the teams most often connected to Bellinger," Feinsand wrote. "And after trading Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, the need for an outfielder (or two) is clear."

"Bellinger settled on a shorter-term deal the last time he hit the free-agent market, but with no qualifying offer attached to him as he enters his age-30 season, he’s likely to wait as long as he can until he finds the long-term deal that has evaded him."

Bellinger is coming off of a tremendous first season in New York where he slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in 152 games. The lefty slugger was able to stay healthy while splitting his time somewhat evenly through all three outfield positions and logging a few games at first base. On top of that, Bellinger proved he could handle the New York market, giving the Yankees even more reason to want to bring him back.

But if the Yankees are indeed battling tough payroll restrictions from ownership, Bellinger would be a no-brainer for a Mets club that is in desperate need of a reliable bat and a versatile fielder. Feinsand's report indicates that there is no deal imminent for Bellinger and that the Yankees are "holding firm to their price," meaning that there could be a long wait before he signs with a team.

While the fit makes sense for both New York clubs, neither wants to spend more than they have to for him. That said, things can change quickly with one aggressive offer or if a Tucker-sized domino falls first, making Bellinger the best outfielder left in free agency.

