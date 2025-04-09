New York Mets set to face former starting pitcher on Saturday
After one season with the New York Mets, Luis Severino found a new home on the West Coast with the Athletics. The veteran hurler will take the mound against his former team this Saturday in the second game of the Mets' six-game road trip.
The A's made Severino their highest-paid player in franchise history, signing him to a three-year, $67 million contract last December. This deal came as a result of Severino's career resurgence with the Mets in 2024, a season that he used to prove his worth after a few difficult years.
Read More: Ex-Mets Starter Luis Severino Signs Largest Free Agent Contract in A's History
The A's new ace has been solid so far despite his 0-2 record. In three starts, Severino has 15 strikeouts with a 4.74 ERA through 19 innings. The righty has utilized his sweeper early, using it 26.2% of the time compared to 17.1% in 2024.
A 10-year pro, Severino spent most of his career with the New York Yankees. He appeared in back-to-back All-Star games in 2017 and 2018, but lacked consistency while battling injuries in his final years in the Bronx. Severino joined the Mets on a one-year deal and started 31 games in 2024, posting an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts.
It's unlikely that Severino will have revenge on his mind during his outing, as the 31-year-old left New York with nothing but positive things to say. In March, Severino went on the Foul Territory podcast and praised the Mets training staff, saying they helped him "learn how to treat [his] body better."
Severino's departure also had positive implications for the Mets: New York will receive a fourth-round compensation pick in the 2025 MLB Draft as a result of Severino turning down his one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer.
New York's Kodai Senga will get the start opposite Severino. In his two starts, Senga is 1-1 with 12 strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA. Senga and the Mets will look to protect their league-best ERA on the road in Sacramento against the Athletics beginning on Friday.