How New York Mets could solve big lineup need
The New York Mets appear to have stabilized after a woeful two and a half week stretch, entering Saturday's game riding a three-game winning streak.
While there are hopeful signs that the team's pitching and DH spots could get reinforcements in the next two weeks, center field remains a weakness for the Mets. Tyrone Taylor has been the Mets' starting center fielder for most of the year and has provided quality defense, but he has been in a big slump offensively, collecting just two hits in his last 35 at-bats dating back to June 19th. Jeff McNeil has more offensive pop out of center, but isn't as good as Taylor defensively.
However, the Mets may have a potential solution in the form of outfield prospect Drew Gilbert.
After a slow start to the minor league season, Gilbert has been on a heater for Triple-A Syracuse, homering five times in his past six games. Since June 24th, Gilbert has hit .324 (12-for-37) with five home runs and nine RBI to raise his season average up to .243.
While expectations for Gilbert have declined a bit since he was initially traded to the Mets, he has a chance to solve a key hole for them if he can ride his hot streak into the majors. Bringing up Gilbert would allow the Mets to create everyday playing time for Ronny Mauricio at Syracuse as the corresponding roster move, while using Taylor as a defensive replacement late in games.
There are just under four weeks until the trade deadline, so promoting Gilbert now would give the Mets a chance to evaluate him and see if he can solve their hole in center field internally. If Gilbert can seize the job, David Stearns could focus his attention offensively towards another infielder, particularly a third baseman if Mark Vientos can't get going prior to the deadline.
Stearns has mentioned that he doesn't want to bring prospects to the big leagues unless there is a clear runway for them to get an extended look at the level, which the Mets have afforded to Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Mauricio this season. Taylor's slump could open the door for Gilbert to grab his opportunity to become the team's starting center fielder if the Mets feel he is ready for the challenge of big league pitching.