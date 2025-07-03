Mets' Kodai Senga expected to begin rehab assignment this weekend
Ever since Kodai Senga went down with a hamstring injury, the New York Mets have struggled mightily.
But the club just snapped a four-game losing streak, and now has some positive news about their rehabbing starter.
Ahead of the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that the goal is for Senga to begin a rehab assignment for Double-A Binghamton over the weekend. He added that the right-hander could be "in play" for the team before the All-Star break.
The news comes just hours after the Mets announced that Paul Blackburn was headed to the 15-day injured list with a shoulder impingement, adding him to the laundry list of injured starters that includes Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning (out for the season), and Sean Manaea (currently working his way back). This latest injury makes the need for Senga's return even more dire.
New York will likely still need to deploy a spot starter in this weekend's Subway Series, but the possibility of Senga rejoining the roster after just one rehab outing allows the club to avoid calling up one of their top pitching prospects for the start, which David Stearns admitted "wasn't his preference."
Senga was the Mets' best and most reliable starter before his injury, acting as a true ace. In his 13 starts, the righty held an impressive 1.47 ERA and had a 7-3 record.
With both Senga and Manaea set to return around the same time, the Mets will have a good chance to break out of their recent funk behind their top arms and regain first place in the NL East.