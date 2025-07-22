Hurler with 'tremendous upside' seen as Mets trade fit, per insider
Once Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea make their respective returns to the New York Mets' starting rotation, this staff will be the healthiest it has been all season long.
Of course, this doesn't guarantee that these starters are going to remain injury-free for the rest of this season. This is why an MLB team can never have enough quality arms, especially as the postseason approaches.
And given David Stearns' proven reluctance to break the bank for an ace-caliber starter either via trade or in free agency, if the Mets are going to trade for a starter before the July 31 deadline, it's most likely going to be a middle-of-the-pack guy with the potential for more if he can perform at his peak.
A guy like Tampa Bay Rays starter Taj Bradley, in other words. And in a July 21 article from ESPN, the Mets were called one of Bradley's top trade fits.
"For teams seeking controllable starting pitching, 24-year-old Bradley is a tremendous upside play. He's got good fastball velocity (96 mph), a tremendous cutter and a splitter that, when it's on, can be devastating. The Rays have room to move at least one starting pitcher, and teams have identified Bradley -- who doesn't reach free agency until after the 2029 season -- as the likeliest of those with team control to go," the article wrote.
It also added that there's a 25% Bradley is dealt at the deadline and that the Mets are one of his six top trade fits.
Bradley currently has a 6-6 record with a 4.35 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 109.2 innings pitched for the Rays this season. However, the fact that he has 1 earned run in his past 12 innings could suggest a big second half, which the Mets could benefit from if they acquired him.