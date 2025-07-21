Insiders claim New York Mets are among trade fits for 2 top closers
The New York Mets already have one of baseball's premier closers in Edwin Diaz. This puts them at a massive advantage compared to other contenders, who might feel forced to overpay for some of the top relievers available as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.
Then again, the presence of Diaz doesn't necessarily mean the Mets will be out on these other top arms. Not only could Diaz opt out of his deal after the 2025 campaign, but another elite reliever on the Mets' roster could help bridge the gap to Diaz in the final third of games, which would make New York even more formidable.
This is the sentiment that ESPN insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan shared in a July 21 article by calling the Mets a top potential trade fit for Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.
For Duran, the article wrote, "Duran is one of the best relievers in the sport, thanks to his nasty stuff, headlined by a fastball that averages 100.2 mph and a splinker that sits 97.5 mph. He has two more years of team control after this season, so he'd demand a big trade package."
It listed his chances of being traded at 40% and called the Mets one of his seven best fits.
For Clase, the ESPN article said, "Clase was nearly unhittable last season, but his numbers have regressed this year. He has issued more walks and gotten fewer ground balls while allowing more damage on his cutter that averages 99 mph -- in part due to more center-cut locations. Under contract for less than $30 million through 2028, he would bring a big return to Cleveland."
The article assesses Clase's chances of getting traded as 20%, and the Mets were one of six best fits.
Adding one of these two arms, plus acquiring a left-handed reliever, would make for an extremely successful trade deadline for New York's front office.