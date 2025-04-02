Injured Mets starting pitcher begins throwing program
The New York Mets received some promising news on one of their 2025 starting rotation hopefuls on Tuesday.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, offseason signee Frankie Montas has begun a throwing program. The right-hander is now playing catch from 60 feet as he works back from a strained right lat.
The report comes just one day after fellow starting pitcher Sean Manaea's disappointing injury setback. Montas and Manaea were expected to be key pieces of the starting rotation, but have been working through their rehab programs all spring and into the early part of the season (albeit on different timelines). Mendoza also added that Montas is currently home expecting the birth of his child.
Montas was diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain in mid-February and has been building up through the team's process since. Manaea began his throwing program on March 13th, only to report discomfort three weeks later leading to his official shutdown on Tuesday. New York may err on the side of caution with Montas after Manaea's setback, prioritizing his long-term health over a quicker return.
Mets' president of baseball operations David Stearns signed Montas as a free agent this offseason along with converted closer Clay Holmes in an effort to build the rotation with relatively cheaper options. This philosophy appears to center on the belief that New York will utilize their pitching lab to develop talent in house and maximize production from their pitchers, like they did with Manaea in 2024.
Montas is a nine-year MLB journeyman, having played for five teams before joining the Mets. Last season he suited up for the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, but spent his early career in Oakland with the Athletics from 2017 to 2022, where he was teammates with Manaea. His deal with New York is worth $34 million over two years.
For the Reds and Brewers, Montas posted a 7-11 record with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. When healthy, he can be a solid rotational option. Ideally, Montas will be able to return at some point in May, but given Manaea's recent setback, it is more likely that the two return around the same time in June.