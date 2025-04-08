Injured New York Mets’ second baseman ramping up rehab
Jeff McNeil’s recovery timetable has been uncertain since he was shut down with a low-grade oblique strain on March 13. However, the versatile New York Mets veteran appears determined to make a timely return.
According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, McNeil is traveling to Florida on Tuesday—his 33rd birthday—to ramp up his rehab. He was unable to take this step forward in New York due to poor weather. Frigid temperatures notably influenced the Mets to move up the start time for Tuesday’s game by three hours.
DiComo further reported that the goal is for McNeil to return before the end of April, if not sooner. This aligns with initial expectations, but due to the tricky nature of oblique injuries, manager Carlos Mendoza had previously declined to share a timetable whenever asked about McNeil.
McNeil, who resumed hitting off a tee on March 28, was initially scheduled to take batting practice on the field before Saturday’s game against Toronto, but that plan was also impacted by weather. He took BP at Citi Field on Tuesday before heading to Florida, where he will see some live at-bats on Wednesday.
During Saturday's presser, Mendoza explained that while they could try to replicate that process indoors, where TVs can tell him how far the ball would travel, being outside helps them better assess McNeil's readiness to play in games. He shared on Tuesday that the Mets hope the two-time All-Star will begin a rehab assignment in Port St. Lucie later in the week.
In 129 regular-season games last year, McNeil hit .238/.308/.384 over 472 plate appearances—a noticeable dropoff from the numbers he posted in 2022 when he captured the NL batting title. That said, McNeil had been red-hot just before fracturing his wrist on Sept. 6, slashing .284/.382/.491 with 12 doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 19 runs scored over a 37-game stretch.
Without Jose Iglesias as an option to step up in his absence like in 2024, the Mets have relied on a platoon of Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña at second base. So far, neither player has had the start they were likely hoping for at the plate.
Read More: Mets’ David Stearns remaining patient with team’s utility role
It is presumed that once McNeil rejoins the Mets, one of Baty or Acuña will settle into a utility role with the big-league club, while the other will return to Triple-A to get everyday at-bats. In addition to being the primary starter at second base, McNeil can play the outfield if needed.