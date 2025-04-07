Mets’ David Stearns remaining patient with team’s utility role
In Jeff McNeil’s absence, the New York Mets have relied on a platoon of Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña at second base. So far, neither player has run away with the opportunity.
McNeil, 32, has been sidelined with a low-grade right oblique strain since March 13. While he recently resumed baseball activities, the former NL batting champion is still awaiting clearance to begin a rehab assignment. To this point, manager Carlos Mendoza has declined to set a timetable for his recovery.
Once McNeil does return from the injured list, it is presumed that one of Baty or Acuña will settle into a utility role, while the other will return to Triple-A to get everyday at-bats. On Monday afternoon, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was asked what he needs to see from both infielders before deciding on the better fit for the part-time bench role moving forward.
“The good news from a decision-making perspective is we still do have some time to gather some information,” Stearns said. “Defensively, I think both those players have played very well.”
Stearns mentioned that defense has been Acuña’s calling card throughout his career and feels he has continued to demonstrate that at the major league level. He also commended Baty for how well he has handled second base, adding that he has exceeded the Mets’ expectations for how quickly he would adjust to the new position, given his very limited minor league experience there.
However, neither player has gotten off to a hot start offensively. Entering Monday, Acuña was 2-for-14 (.143) with a double, three strikeouts, and one walk. The lefty-hitting Baty was 2-for-21 (.095) with a double, eight strikeouts, and no walks, resulting in a .238 OPS.
Read More: Mets' Jeff McNeil experimenting with torpedo bats during injury rehab
Stearns pointed out that Baty, in particular, showed the type of potential and quality at-bats he is capable of during spring training, when he posted a 1.186 OPS over 59 plate appearances. Acuña also excelled against big-league pitching over a 14-game sample near the end of the 2024 regular season, hitting .308/.325/.641 (.966 OPS) with three home runs in 40 plate appearances.
Ultimately, Stearns believes the key for both infielders is to regain their confident approach, and seeing some hits fall could help with that.
“That’s a big part of this at the major league level. You kind of need to see some results to get that confidence back,” Stearns explained. “If we can have some hits fall for both of those guys, I think hopefully we can get one of them on a roll here and allow us to have a really healthy complement when we get fully healthy.”
Baty, who started six of the Mets’ first nine games, is out of Monday’s lineup. Acuña is penciled into the eighth spot in the order against Miami Marlins right-hander Valente Bellozo. He has appeared in all but one game so far, but Monday will be just his fifth start.