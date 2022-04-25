Injury Updates On Mets pitchers Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom

Skip to main content

Injury updates on Mets pitchers Taijuan Walker and Jacob deGrom.

The next time Taijuan Walker throws a pitch in live game action, it will likely be with the Mets.

Walker (right shoulder bursitis) tossed four innings on 64 pitches in a simulated game in St. Louis on Monday and told reporters that he felt good afterward. The righty said his velocity was around 94 mph.

According to Walker, the team is going to wait and see how he recovers on Tuesday before committing to his next start, but he expects to pitch sometime this weekend against the Phillies. Walker's goal in his next outing is to reach five innings, 80-to-85 pitches. 

Walker has been on the 10-day injured list since April 12 due to right shoulder bursitis. 

As for Mets ace Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), the two-time Cy Young Award winner received a CT scan on Friday and underwent a followup MRI on Monday. The club has not yet provided an update on deGrom's MRI results, but if everything checks out, he could be cleared to begin throwing in what will likely be a month-long progression. DeGrom has been shutdown from throwing since April 1. 

