Insider asserts Mets will seek help in these areas at trade deadline
Just a couple of weeks ago, some wondered whether the New York Mets would have to make any acquisitions at the trade deadline or whether their roster was already well stocked enough for a postseason push.
Things look a lot different now. Not only are the Mets riding a six-game losing streak after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays in consecutive series, but both Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill have gotten injured and will likely miss at least a month, plus Frankie Montas has performed poorly in rehab starts. Not to mention that the Mets are still without a dominant and reliable left-handed reliever ever since southpaw A.J. Minter suffered a season-ending injury last month.
Therefore, not only are the Mets now likely to be buyers at the trade deadline, but it seems like they need to address several roster holes in order to ensure they can compete against the NL's best teams in the postseason.
This is the sentiment that Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared in a July 29 article, saying that he expects the Mets to look for at least one additional starting pitcher at the trade deadline. He listed Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta as a potential option, although it's unclear whether the Brewers will want to trade him (especially if New York's front office remains reluctant to part ways with top pitching prospects).
In addition, Heyman asserted that the Mets will be looking for bullpen help, especially as it pertains to lefties.
The next couple weeks will be crucial in seeing which teams will be buyers and which will be sellers (and which of their players they'll be willing to trade) ahead of the July 31 deadline.