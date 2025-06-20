Francisco Lindor assesses Juan Soto's All-Star chances
Perhaps the biggest storyline of the 2025 MLB season to this point has been how Juan Soto is acclimating to the New York Mets after signing the biggest contract in sports history with them this past offseason.
While Soto started the season off slow (at least by his Herculean standards), he has been catching fire over the past few weeks. He currently has a .327 average with a 1.104 OPS, 4 home runs, and 9 RBIs in his last 15 games and looks like he has his notorious swagger back at the plate.
While Soto stood an outside shot of making the 2025 NL All-Star Game roster a month or so ago, his chances have vastly improved to this point. And during a June 17 appearance on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, Soto's teammate, Francisco Lindor, got honest about whether he thinks Soto will be an All-Star in his first Mets season.
"When it comes to Soto, I mean, yeah, for some of the fans, it looked like he was struggling. But his numbers were good, you know? The expected numbers," Lindor said. "Which is something a lot of front offices look into. So credit to him. He stayed the same, looked the same, he's still the same person.
"He didn't ride the wave of being bad and then being good. He stayed the course. For such a young player, with a lot on his plate, he has handled himself extremely well. So I'm super happy that, from people's eyes, he looks like Juan Soto. For us, he [has looked] like Juan Soto from the beginning," Lindor continued.
"But for the external eyes, he looks like Juan, and I believe he's gonna be an All-Star. And he's gonna have a fantastic year. He's gonna continue to help us win a lot of games," Lindor concluded.
Time will tell whether Soto does indeed end up making the 2025 NL All-Star team, as Lindor predicted.