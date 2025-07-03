Insider assesses if Mets will be 'irresponsible' with trade deadline deals
With the July 31 trade deadline looming, there is growing intrigue about how the New York Mets will go about improving their roster.
There are several positions where the Mets could be bolstered, such as starting pitcher, the bullpen, center field, and second base. However, New York's front office will have to be wise in deciding who to pursue, given that they must take contracts into consideration.
Then again, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explained why the Mets don't have to be as cautious as most other clubs when assessing the contracts they take on during a July 3 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"[The Mets] need a bat. Maybe it's a center fielder, maybe it's an infielder. Whatever it is, the Mets needs quite a bit of help right now," Passan said. He later added, "When Steve Cohen is your owner and it's an uncapped sport, you can do whatever you want.
"Now, are they going to be financially irresponsible, as perhaps they were in past seasons? I mean, I think Steve Cohen has learned a lesson from that," Passan added. "And if you look at the way he spends, the superstar players, he has no problem giving large sums of money to. But it's those bottom, middle-tier guys who he doesn't want to overpay for."
Given how talented the Mets' roster currently is, most believe they don't need to make a major splash at the deadline, especially for another hitter. But adding a top-tier pitcher, either in the rotation or the bullpen, could be the missing puzzle piece New York needs.