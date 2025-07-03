Inside The Mets

Insider assesses if Mets will be 'irresponsible' with trade deadline deals

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan got honest on whether the New York Mets will be "financially irresponsible" at the trade deadline.

Grant Young

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks next to general manager David Stearns during a press conference to introduce right fielder Juan Soto at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
With the July 31 trade deadline looming, there is growing intrigue about how the New York Mets will go about improving their roster.

There are several positions where the Mets could be bolstered, such as starting pitcher, the bullpen, center field, and second base. However, New York's front office will have to be wise in deciding who to pursue, given that they must take contracts into consideration.

Then again, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explained why the Mets don't have to be as cautious as most other clubs when assessing the contracts they take on during a July 3 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"[The Mets] need a bat. Maybe it's a center fielder, maybe it's an infielder. Whatever it is, the Mets needs quite a bit of help right now," Passan said. He later added, "When Steve Cohen is your owner and it's an uncapped sport, you can do whatever you want.

"Now, are they going to be financially irresponsible, as perhaps they were in past seasons? I mean, I think Steve Cohen has learned a lesson from that," Passan added. "And if you look at the way he spends, the superstar players, he has no problem giving large sums of money to. But it's those bottom, middle-tier guys who he doesn't want to overpay for."

Given how talented the Mets' roster currently is, most believe they don't need to make a major splash at the deadline, especially for another hitter. But adding a top-tier pitcher, either in the rotation or the bullpen, could be the missing puzzle piece New York needs.

Grant Young
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

