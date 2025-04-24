Insider cites major 'concern' for Mets closer Edwin Diaz
While the New York Mets have been playing fantastic baseball, that doesn't mean every one of their players is performing well.
There's no better case for this than closer Edwin Diaz. While he has already converted six saves and hasn't blown any save opportunities, Diaz has been far from impeccable. His 4.91 ERA and 1.27 WHIP suggest that a guy who entered the season expected to be one of baseball's best closers is struggling to pitch a clean inning.
Read more: Insider pours cold water on Mets, Pete Alonso extension talks
And in an April 23 live stream with Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman of the New York Post discussed his worries about Diaz.
"To me, he has looked worse than that," Heyman said after disclosing Diaz's ERA. "I thought it was kind of sad when Carlos Mendoza had to tell us how well he pitched. Only one bad pitch, we've heard that story.... But it was a three-run homer that closed the gap from 5-1 to 5-4."
"The Mets have been dominating, generally. They've been doing it despite Diaz. He has generally closed out the games he has needed to close, but it has been nervous time when he comes in the game. He has not been good," Heyman continued.
"I think there is a concern, even if [the Mets] don't admit it. He has been up to 97, 98, might have even touched 99 once or twice. But he is not anything close to the pitcher he was a few years ago before that knee injury in the [World Baseball Classic]."
Diaz still has plenty of time to turn his struggles around. But if he doesn't, New York might have to find a new closer by the time this season ends.