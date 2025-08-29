Mets' Pete Alonso could join 'surprise' team in free agency
While this is the last thing that New York Mets fans want to think about, it's inevitable that slugger Pete Alonso is going to be an unrestricted free agent once again after this 2025 season ends.
This is owed to Alonso having a player option after the first year of his two-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Mets a short time before spring training. And given that Alonso is having a career season at the dish (he's hitting .267 with a .863 OPS, 30 home runs, and 108 RBIs headed into New York's August 28 game against the Miami Marlins), he's essentially guaranteed to opt out and test the free agency waters for a second consecutive year.
There's no reason to suggest that the Mets won't try to re-sign him this offseason, just like they ultimately did last year. However, if other teams had concerns about him last winter, his success this season might have erased those, therefore deepening his potential suitor pool.
Insider Suggests 'Surprise' Team Could Pursue Pete Alonso
Any team that is lacing production at first base and doesn't have great prospect at the position who's near MLB-ready will likely have their eyes on Alonso.
However, in an August 28 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that one team that already has a highly-paid first baseman — the Houston Astros — could be a "surprise" team to try and sign the Polar Bear.
While the Astros were reportedly interested in Alonso last winter, they ultimately signed first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. However, Walker has been a disappointment this season, which seemingly makes Heyman think they'll be willing to either have both him and Alonso in the same lineup (presumably putting one of them at DH) or would find a way to offload Walker's contract elsewhere.
Alonso's Interest in Returning to New York
Alonso is ultimately going to do what's best for him and his family when it comes to choosing his next team. However, it's also clear that he loves his current franchise, which he asserted when speaking to the media after setting the Mets' all-time home run record earlier this month.
“I love the city of New York, I love the fanbase. It’s been great. The business is the business side. If they choose to go in another direction, but for me it’s been an absolute treat and pleasure playing here," Alonso said, per an X post from SNY.
"I hope it doesn’t end," he concluded of his time in New York.
Mets fans are hoping the same.