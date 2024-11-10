Insider Conveys Why Mets' NL Foe 'Make Sense' For Pete Alonso
It's no secret that former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is going to command a lot of attention in free agency this offseason.
And rightfully so. Since making his debut in 2019, Alonso has the second-most home runs (226) in all MLB, only trailing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (232).
That kind of raw power doesn't come around on the open market often, which explains why Alonso will become a very rich man over the next few months.
We already know that the aforementioned Yankees have checked in about Alonso with his agent, Scott Boras.
And in a November 7 article, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed another team that will likely take part in the Pete Alonso sweepstakes.
"Tough and clutch, he’s coming off a big postseason performance," Heyman wrote. "The incumbent Mets are logical as he’s a beloved, homegrown player, but the Yankees and others have interest. One issue: Teams don’t like to spend as big as they used to on 1B.
"Matt Chapman’s $151M, six-year deal could help as a comp. (And maybe Chapman’s Giants will ultimately make sense.) $152M, 6 years," he added.
It isn't surprising that Heyman believes the San Francisco Giants "make sense" for Alonso, given that San Francisco has tried to sign just about every top-tier free agent over the past few seasons.
Given that the Giants' home stadium is known as a pitcher-friendly ballpark and is notoriously tough on power hitters, this might deter Alonso from signing there as it has with other sluggers in the past.
But if the Giants come with an offer Alonso can't refuse, the Polar Bear could be headed to the West Coast in 2025.