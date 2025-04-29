Insider declares Mets New York's best baseball team over Yankees
Heading into their April 29 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Mets boast a 20-9 record, which is the best in all of baseball.
While the Mets were expected to be successful this year, nobody predicted that starting pitching would be their strongest asset throughout the season's first month, especially when Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas suffered injuries during spring training.
But New York has more than made up for these injuries. And when speaking about the Mets' early-season success, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan made a bold claim during his April 29 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"Right now, though, I love what the New York Mets are doing," Passan said. "They just got good vibes around that team right now, and they're doing it without Juan Soto playing like a $765 million player... The thing is, the Mets want to be like the Dodgers, Pat. That's the goal at the end of the day: to take Steve Cohen's money and leverage it into something great.
"They're not there quite yet, but what they're building right now, Mets fans have a lot of reasons to feel good right now," Passan said.
McAfee then asked Passan whether the Mets are the kings of New York.
"They're the best team in New York right now," Passan responded.
While there's obviously still a lot of season left to be played, the Mets being called New York's best team over the Yankees, who are fresh off a World Series appearance, has got to feel good for fans.