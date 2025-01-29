Insider Details Mets' Path to Pete Alonso Signing
With each passing day, it seems that there is a new update regarding former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso's free agency.
On January 28, Jon Heyman of the New York Post published an article that wrote, "Truly, it’s hard to know what to make of the ongoing saga involving the National League’s top home run hitter since he came into the league and one of the most prolific in the history of the franchise. But from my drama-free distance, it feels like Alonso desperately hopes to return while the Mets could go either way.
Given that Alonso has not signed with a new team of yet, this could suggest that Heyman is correct in asserting that Alonso would prefer to return to Queens. But is there a path to that actually happening?
This is what SNY insider Andy Martino discussed in a January 29 article.
"The Mets on Wednesday agreed to terms with reliever Ryne Stanek on a one-year deal worth between $4-5 million, pending a physical... the deal with Stanek could keep a bit of wiggle room to spend on Alonso," Martino wrote.
"The only reason we’re having this conversation two weeks after the pivot is that Alonso has not yet found a home with another team. Talks were advancing last week between Alonso’s camp and Toronto, league sources said. But a potential stumbling block there could have been deferred money, based on Toronto’s heavily deferred agreement with outfielder Anthony Santander.
"We’ve written this before, but the Mets’ stance on Alonso as a player and person has remained consistent: They like him, and have wanted him back all along," Martino continued.
"Now that they have pivoted, bringing Alonso back at a similar three-year deal with opt outs to the one he rejected would push them into uncomfortable payroll territory, perhaps the $330-$340 million range."
The question of whether Alonso will re-sign seems to ultimately depend on how far over the top luxury tax threshold (which is $301 million) the Mets are willing to go, and whether Alonso is willing to accept whatever deal they offer to remain a Met.