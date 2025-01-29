Mets Re-Engage in Talks With Pete Alonso; Francisco Lindor Wants Team to Keep Him
Saturday's war of words looked messy from an outside perspective but actually might result in some progress in negotiations.
Following New York Mets owner Steve Cohen telling the fanbase at Amazin' Day that he is not happy with negotiations or what has been presented to them -- along with a rebuttal from agent Scott Boras -- there is now a new development in the Pete Alonso free agency saga.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post on Tuesday night, Cohen and the Mets re-engaged in talks with Alonso's camp no more than 48 hours following Cohen's public comments at Citi Field.
Heyman made a very logical case that covered both sides.
"Truly, it’s hard to know what to make of the ongoing saga involving the National League’s top home run hitter since he came into the league and one of the most prolific in the history of the franchise," Heyman wrote. "But from my drama-free distance, it feels like Alonso desperately hopes to return while the Mets could go either way.
"The all-or-nothing Alonso has compromised to where he’s offering a three-year “bridge” contract (with opt-outs, of course), in effect conceding the all-important term. It’s fair to say the Mets have already “won” the negotiation. But if they lose one of the rare prolific power hitters in their star-crossed history, then what have they gained?"
From the outside looking in, it seems as though Alonso is holding out for the Mets. And on the Mets' end, they have pivoted with other moves but why would they rush to bring in another first baseman before Alonso makes a decision?
Right now, it's clear that Alonso doesn't have the offers he is looking for from other teams. And as long as that remains the case, there is still a chance he could return to Queens.
As reported by Mets On SI, the Mets are considering trades for Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles and Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers.
Alonso has been talking to the Toronto Blue Jays and met with the Los Angeles Angels last Thursday, as Mets On SI reported. However, there has been no word of anything being close between Alonso and an outside suitor as of this date.
Alonso going back to the Mets has been unlikely for a few weeks now, but it's possible that things could change.
And Heyman also revealed, shortstop Francisco Lindor informed Mets management that he would like them to keep Alonso. Lindor holds a lot of weight with ownership and is the clear-cut leader in the Mets' clubhouse.
Maybe Alonso decides to tell Boras to get things done with the Mets because that's where he wants to be. Maybe the two sides find common ground and Alonso accepts a short-term deal with opt-outs and re-tests the market next year.
The longer this saga drags on, the more likely it is that Alonso could go back to the Mets. What's clear is the Mets are holding all the cards at the moment.
