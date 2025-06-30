Insider expects Mets to target center field at trade deadline
The New York Mets' biggest need right now is pitchers, for both their starting rotation and their bullpen. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that New York should turn a cold shoulder if any intriguing hitters become available as that July 31 trade deadline approaches.
While positions like third base and catcher could use offensive upgrades, given the struggles of guys like Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez this season, center field is clearly where the Mets' depth is most deficient. Not only is Jose Siri still not close to returning after fracturing his leg earlier this season, but New York hasn't received much offensive production from the other players who have played the position to this point.
This is why it made sense for SNY MLB insider Andy Martino to assert that the Mets will be looking to upgrade center field over the next month or so, which he said during a June 30 appearance on Mets Off Day Live.
"I expect the Mets to look for a center fielder at the trade deadline. Just [Siri's] fractured bone in his leg is not healing in the way they had hoped it would," Martino said, per an X post from SNY. "Another way they're gonna lengthen their lineup is to try to add a center fielder."
New York has been linked to several center fielders over the past few months, such as injured White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr., Orioles speedster Cedric Mullins, and even surging Twins standout Byron Buxton. Time will tell whether they can work out a deal to acquire one of these three names or someone else who can help the team.