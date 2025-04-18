Expert assesses Juan Soto's first impression on New York Mets
Juan Soto has been at the center of discussion among the baseball community ever since the 2025 season started — albeit not in a way that New York Mets fans were hoping for.
Soto's start to the season (he's hitting .221 with a .773 OPS and 3 home runs and 7 RBIs heading into New York's April 18 game against the St. Louis Cardinals), combined with his polarizing comments about missing having Aaron Judge hitting behind him in the lineup, has frustrated many.
However, during an April 18 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer conveyed that Soto's first impression hasn't been as bad as it might seem.
"Juan Soto is not having a bad season for the Mets," Rymer wrote.
"This is worth saying because it is literally true. Though it's 191 points below where he left off in 2024, Soto's .773 OPS is still good for a 125 OPS+. That means he's been 25 percent better than average, which is... well, good.
"And yet, his average, on-base and slugging percentages are all trending toward career lows, and are well below even his unspectacular career norms (.258/.395/.468) for April. This is... well, not good," he added.
Read more: Jon Heyman explains 'validity' to Juan Soto missing Aaron Judge in lineup
"The same naturally goes for him lamenting to Mike Puma of the New York Post that not having Aaron Judge behind him has meant fewer pitches to hit. Even if he isn't wrong, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have ears and feelings, you know.
"The thing is, though, that Soto isn't technically wrong that he's getting fewer strikes to hit this year. He is indeed factually correct, and was therefore being honest if nothing else," Rymer continued. "And with the Mets in first place in the NL East at 12-7, it's not as if all Heck is breaking loose around Soto."
Rymer then added, "Ultimately, it's fair to say that Soto is testing the Mets' patience. It is not fair to say, however, that he's breaking it," before saying that Soto's first impression with the Mets has been "meh".
When Soto does catch fire at the plate (which is a when, as opposed to an if), Mets fans will likely feel foolish they ever doubted him.