Insider Explains Why Mets Signing Corbin Burnes is Unlikely
On December 5, the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote on X, "Yanks, Jays, Red Sox, Giants, Orioles are among main players for Corbin Burnes. NYY could possibly, potentially do both Soto and Burnes (but of course they’d look to save $ elsewhere if they did)".
Conspicuous by their absence among the teams Heyman mentioned are the New York Mets, who have widely been considered one of the favorites to sign Burnes for the past few months.
This was largely because the Mets' front office has made it clear they're willing to spend big this offseason, and Burnes is arguably the best free agent pitcher still available.
However, that sentiment doesn't align with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns' history — which SNY's Andy Martino alluded to on December 5.
"Stearns and Jeremy Hefner (the pitching coach who Stearns inherited) have established a track record... of helping guys on shorter-term deals really make the most out of their talent," Martino said, per SNY.
"To the point where it's never going to be a priority in the Stearns era to sign the top starting pitchers, the top free agent contracts, or do what they consider an overpay on a guy who is sort of on that middle tier like [Luis] Severino," Martino continued.
"Stearns has confidence that his group can find the right starting pitchers to hit on. They know they're not going to hit on every single one, but they're also not going to pay top dollar for guys — whether it's a Severino, probably a Corbin Burnes, or anybody else. It's just not their philosophy."
This take makes it seem like Burnes was never part of the Mets' offseason plans.