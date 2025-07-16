Francisco Lindor sends Derek Jeter message about Mets, Yankees New York standing
Francisco Lindor was one of four New York Mets players (along with Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and David Peterson) to represent their team at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, which took place at the Atlanta Braves' home stadium on July 15.
It's hard to imagine a better ambassador for a franchise than Lindor. Not only is he an extraordinarily talented baseball player, but he also has remarkable charisma and intelligence.
This was proven by a poignant response Lindor delivered when asked how he sustains discipline throughout an MLB season, which went viral on social media.
FOX Sports interviewed Lindor before Tuesday's All-Star Game, which included him being asked questions by Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Kevin Burkhardt.
At one point, Yankees legend Derek Jeter said to Lindor, "Last year, we were doing a show in the middle of the season, and the question we were asked was about the Yankees and the Mets playing in the same city. And David [Ortiz]'s response was that the Mets need to go ahead and move to Oklahoma, of all places, if they wanted to get the spotlight. So I know that propelled you guys into the National League Championship Series."
Jeter then added, "Last year, watching from afar, it seemed like [the Mets] were playing to prove yourselves, it was 'us against the world'. Is that the same mentality now?"
"Every day, you've got to go out there and prove yourself in a way. When you're in this game in the big leagues, you've got to go out there and get it done day in and day out," Lindor responded, per a FOX Sports YouTube video. "But we don't play with this chip on our shoulders that people don't count on us. We don't play like that.
"At the end of the day, we're in a big market, we have a big payroll, everybody is coming out to get us. We've got to bring our A-game day in and day out," he added.
"We're in a fantastic city. At the end of the day, it's not about the Yankees, it's not about us. It's about winning. And the fans are going to get behind whoever wins."
Both Mets and Yankees fans will surely respect this response from Lindor.