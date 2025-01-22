Inside The Mets

Insider Gets Honest About Mets' Pursuit of Alex Bregman

The New York Mets were once rumored to be interested in signing Alex Bregman. Where do they stand now?

Aug 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs out the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have already had a spectacular offseason. This became the case when they signed superstar slugger Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal back in December and was solidified after some of their other signings (particularly in the pitching department).

Regardless of the Mets' offseason success, the Los Angeles Dodgers' insane series of signings (such as them adding Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Kirby Yates, and Tanner Scott while also re-signing Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen, among other moves), it might seem impossible that, even with Soto, New York has a chance at defeating the defending World Series champions.

But what if the Mets made one more major move? Specifically, what if they decided to sign slugger Alex Bregman, slotted him at third base, and moved Mark Vientos to first? At the very least, that would restore a little bit of balance to the National League.

Several analysts have linked Bregman to the Mets throughout the offseason. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post seemed to quell any speculation regarding Bregman heading to Queens during his B/R Walk-Off Live Show on January 22.

"Let's get to the Bregman updates. I'm not seeing Mets or Yankees for Bregman at this point," Heyman said. "Obviously he's a great player, he'd help anybody. I think if the Mets do something big, it will be Alonso."

So there you have it. It doesn't sound like there's any chance the Mets will pivot to pursuing Bregman this offseason.

Although if Alonso ends up elsewhere, we could never count Steve Cohen out for certain.

